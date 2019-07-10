Attorney has license suspended

CHARLESTON — A lawyer who serves residents in the Mason County area has recently had her law license suspended.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia issued an order which suspended respondent Jennifer M. Wolfe’s license to practice law in the state of West Virginia for one year and six months, retroactive to Oct. 22, 2018, when Wolfe formally disengaged from the practice of law. The court also ordered that Wolfe shall participate in the evaluation and treatment protocol as established by the West Virginia Judicial and Lawyer Assistance Program; shall comply with the mandates of rule 3.28 of the Rules of Lawyer Disciplinary Procedure; and shall pay the costs of the disciplinary proceeding.

These sanctions were based on findings that Wolfe was guilty of possession of a controlled substance, attempted to defeat a drug and alcohol screening test, and wrote a worthless check, all in violation of rule 8.4 (b) which states, “commit a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects” and rule 8.4 (c) which states, “engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, of the Rules of Professional Conduct.”

For anyone with further questions on this matter, contact the Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel in Charleston at 304-558-7999.

Information from the West Virginia Office of Disciplinary Counsel.