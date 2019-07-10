Town of New Haven pays off back taxes

NEW HAVEN — Over $49,000 in delinquent 941 employer payroll taxes, owed to the IRS, have been paid, it was announced at the most recent meeting of the New Haven Town Council.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and councilmen Roy Dale Grimm, Matt Shell, and Grant Hysell.

The delinquent taxes were first discussed in early June, when it was told the present administration, as well as some past officials, received letters from the IRS stating the town owed $49,349.26 in back taxes. The town officials were told they would be held personally responsible if the taxes were not paid.

Council members agreed to enter into a payment plan with the IRS at that time, but after two payments were made, decided to pay the remainder in full.

Mayor Kaylor, as well as Councilman Shell, have consistently stated the money to pay the taxes was never missing. It was an oversight that the payments were not made, they said. Shell assured those attending the meeting that the last two audits conducted showed no missing money.

Also during the meeting, Recorder Hysell said the annual Back-to-School event will be held Aug. 13 at the fire station from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations of backpacks, lunch boxes, and school supplies are being accepted at both the city building and the New Haven Dollar General Store location. The backpacks will be filled with the supplies and given to the children attending.

Personnel matters were addressed, with Maria Smith being hired as a part-time employee for mowing only. Tyler Grimm was promoted from a temporary worker to a permanent full-time operator in training for the wastewater department, with a 25-cent pay raise. Also, an unnamed police officer was terminated for alleged insubordination.

In other action, the council:

Approved the purchase of a bullet proof vest, up to $400, for Officer Collin Hill, along with a uniform;

Agreed to pay a water project draw-down in the amount of $56,492.90, as presented by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development;

Approved a building permit for Dixie Gardner for siding and windows;

Announced a water project progress meeting for July 18 at 1 p.m.;

Approved a task order between the town and Chapman Technical for wastewater plant repairs as required by the Department of Environmental Protection;

Agreed to advertise for a full-time police officer, certified preferred; and,

Heard a question from resident Harry Roush regarding the percentage of work completed on the water project by the contractor, and the percentage of money already paid.

The next regular meeting will be July 22 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

