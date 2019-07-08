Mason County Fair season passes on sale now

POINT PLEASANT — The 58th annual Mason County Fair will get under way for six days starting Monday, Aug. 5 and run through Saturday, Aug. 10.

A fair tradition has been the sale of the first season pass which this year went to the Mason County Commissioners President Rick Handley, Tracy Doolittle, and Sam Nibert.

Season passes are $30 per person and can be purchased from any fair officer or board of director. Area businesses will be selling season passes as well throughout the county.

Season passes will be on sale from now until Aug. 5. The passes do not include the carnival and a carnival ride ticket can be purchased for $6 per day. Daily admission for ages three and up is $8 per person, per day, Monday through Saturday. Daily admission tickets do include the carnival. Discount Day is Wednesday of the fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the cost is $5 per person and does include the carnival rides. Season ticket holders can purchase a ride ticket for $4 before 3 p.m. Senior Citizens Day will be Tuesday of the fair. Seniors over the age of 60 are admitted free.

The 2019 Mason County Fair first tickets have been sold to the Mason County Commissioners Tracy Doolittle, Sam Nibert, and President Rick Handley. Those pictured, from left, are Mason County Fair President Shawn Paugh, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, Commissioner Sam Nibert, Mason County Fair Treasurer Nicki Hunt, President of the Commissioner Rick Handley, and Mason County Fair Vice President Brian Billings.