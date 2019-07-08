Claflin CARE Bike Ride this Saturday

NEW HAVEN — An annual bike ride, that benefits needy children at Christmas, will be held Saturday in New Haven.

The Claflin CARE Bike Ride is open to all ages, and will begin at 114 Layne Street. Registration will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Sponsored by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, the ride will be ongoing from 8 a.m. to noon around an 8.5-mile loop. Participants can ride at any time, and a one-mile ride for kids will take place at 11 a.m.

Registration is a donation of $20, with those under 16 years being free. Included are a t-shirt (while supplies last), and breakfast, snacks, and drinks at the start/finish area.

All donations will go to Bend Area CARE’s Christmas assistance program, according to Jodie Roush, bike ride organizer. Roush said the CARE organization donates over $14,000 annually to the local community.

Helmets are highly recommended, and are required for participants under 16 years, who are on the 8.5-mile course. Prizes will be awarded for riders under 16 years.

“This is a great opportunity to support an organization that donates back to the local community,” Roush said. “This event is for riders of all levels.”

Early registration forms can be found at www.tristateracer.com.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

