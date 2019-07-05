Supporting the New Haven Pool

POINT PLEASANT — In the Bend Area, parents and children have a place where they can cool off and hang out on hot summer days, it’s the popular place to be, the New Haven Pool.

As a special series of charity bingo nights this summer, the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge 731 members are showing their support for local youth programs.

The youth program highlighted for this month will be the New Haven Pool. The special charity bingo night will be held on Monday, July 8. The doors of the lodge will open at 6 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there will be a cash drawing. Concessions will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend this family friendly event, but individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate in the bingo games.

Dave Morgan, charity bingo volunteer and lodge member, shared between 60-90 people visit the pool on a typical day and over 100 visit on some of those extra hot days. Admission to the pool is free and is open Monday-Sunday, noon- 5 p.m.

“Pay it forward if you ever enjoyed the New Haven Community Center – roller skating, swimming, lessons, or youth basketball,” said Morgan. “I enjoyed them all as many of you have also. The pool is free for kids in our county and the neighboring counties…let’s help continue this long-standing tradition.”

As a token of appreciation for those who attend this event, representatives of the New Haven Community Center are giving away a free evening pool party (6-8 p.m.) during the night of event.

The lodge has been hosting special charity bingo nights on the second Monday of each month for local organizations, programs, schools, or individuals in need. The last charity bingo night was held to support the Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) Softball team. Morgan reported over $1,800 was raised.

“We will use the funds for upkeep to the field, supplies for the team, and uniforms,” said PPHS Softball Head Coach James Higginbotham

Bill Buchanan added, “The money will be used for the Point Pleasant Junior and Senior High teams for next season.”

PPHS Softball Head Coach James Higginbotham being presented the check from a recent charity bingo night. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_0705Bingo2-1-.jpg PPHS Softball Head Coach James Higginbotham being presented the check from a recent charity bingo night. Courtesy People enjoying their day cooling off at the New Haven Pool. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_0705Bingo2-2-.jpg People enjoying their day cooling off at the New Haven Pool. Courtesy

Charity bingo night to be held this Monday

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.