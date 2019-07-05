Mother-daughter duo create together

POINT PLEASANT — If Juliet Bond is not tending to her goat, Thor, on their farm that straddles the Mason and Cabell County line, she can be found behind a keyboard like her mother, Casey Bond.

While many fifth graders spend their breaks avoiding reading and writing, Juliet was behind her mother’s computer working on her first book, “Dragon Fire,” which was published in April 2018. Juliet gives her mother the credit for encouraging her desire to write. When an idea came along Juliet did not hesitate to put it to paper.

“I told her, if you really want to write a book and you sit down and work it from beginning to end, I will see that it is published, explained Casey who just released her 22nd novel in November. Juliet finished her first draft over winter break and dedicated the book to Ms. Meadows’ fifth grade class.

“I read a lot of books about dragons,” says Juliet, “I just wanted to make something different.”

While Casey handled the logistics, Juliet handled all of the creative pieces, including developing the cover. “Colorful rainbow, basically,” is how Juliet explained her vision to Casey’s cover designer who brought that vision to life.

“I was extremely excited.” says Melissa Stevens, Illustrated Author. “How often does a fifth grader write a book?” Stevens mostly communicated with Casey but was thrilled to work with Juliet’s ideas. “She knew exactly what she wanted, which was wonderful. There was no limit to her imagination, which makes it even more fun when you are an artist,” she explained.

While this is the first book Juliet has written on her own, it is the second book she has had an active role in. While in the second grade Juliet and Casey cowrote, “Chasing Wishes,” based on Juliet’s baby pictures. “We were on vacation in Cincinnati and she said, ‘Mommy, I want to write a book with you,’” Explained Casey. “So on the way home we brainstormed.”

While Juliet has plans for more books in the future, she does not have aspirations to be a full-time write like her mother. She currently plans to join the military.

Both Bond girl’s books can be found on Amazon. You can also visit Casey’s website, authorcaseybond.com.

By Brittany Hively Special to the Register

Brittany Hively lives in Mason County and is a student at Marshall University studying public relations and journalism.

