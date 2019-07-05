Images of independence in Mason County

New Haven Mayor Greg Kaylor had a little help from granddaughters Britlyn, Emma and Ella, as he passed out balloons prior to the New Haven Fourth of July parade. The town also hosted free swimming at the municipal pool and a water slide to mark the holiday.

The Mason Phillies proudly displayed that they were league champs in the Pee Wee division, as they participated in both the New Haven and Mason Independence Day parades.

Children’s games filled the afternoon at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on the Fourth of July.

The water slide was very popular at the Mason park as part of the Independence Day events. The line was long to get a cool, few seconds of relief from the heat.

Water guns and a sprinkler provided simple, but cool fun for children at the Mason park on the Fourth of July.

The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven had several entries in the Bend Area Fourth of July parades in Mason and New Haven, including the float shown. The auxiliary also had a float, plus several individual members rode on ATVs, and threw candy from their vans.

A cornhole tournament was hosted by the Town of Mason for the adults, while children played games, at the Fourth of July celebration.

The Shriners Club of Gallipolis always brings several entries to the Mason parades, and Thursday was no exception.

A float reminding people to remember and honor those who served for our freedom was entered in the New Haven and Mason Independence Day parades.

Blue Moves takes the Riverfront Park stage at Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant Thursday. Several bands played throughout the evening.

Point Pleasant City Officials in the Liberty Fest parade.

This bunch of re-enactors reminds parade goers of the area’s history.

Jim Stearns and Jan Haddox in their “Big Blacks” football-themed golf cart.

Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson and Little Miss Mason County Mary Supple support Liberty Fest.

Instead of candy, S. H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy tosses out frisbees to parade goers, which many used as fans on the humid evening.

The Haer Bears 4-H Club gets patriotic.

Jordan Baptist Church promotes its Vacation Bible School theme.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department greets parade goers, as did their colleagues from Flatrock in the Liberty Fest Parade.