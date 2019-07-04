‘Kitchen of Blessing’ providing food

HENDERSON — For several years now, a local outreach ministry of the Lifeline Apostolic Church has been providing individuals in need with sustenance so they can live better, happier lives.

The “Kitchen of Blessing” located on the corner of 201 Holloway Street and Chestnut Street in Henderson works as a food bank, providing low income families, those who are unemployed, or any individual who may be in need with non-perishable food items including canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat and beans, cereals, oatmeal, other grains, etc. Volunteer Charles Birchfield shared when an individual comes to pick up food, the members of the ministry try to provide them some sort of sustainable meat product as well like a roast so they can make a filling dinner.

Every Friday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. a dinner is served from the food bank with proceeds going back into maintaining the organization. The meals can be delivered locally in the Point Pleasant area, picked up, or people can dine in. Those who are interested in having their meal delivered are encouraged to call ahead at 304-674-5718. The full meal costs $7 and for those wanting a lighter option can purchase a full salad instead for $6. Today’s (Friday) meal consists of meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, cream peas, corn, roll, and dessert. The vegetables (corn, green beans, peas, or carrots) can be substituted.

Food distribution takes place every third Monday with an exception of holidays. The next date is set for July 22. Every Wednesday, volunteers from the ministry go to Mason Wal-Mart to pick up supplies for the food bank via the “Feed America” program in Huntington.

Individuals are welcome to call and set up and appointment at the Kitchen of Blessing anytime, by calling Director Diana Chambers at 304-674-5718 or Birchfield at 304-675-1881.

Donations are always welcomed and appreciated. For those wishing to drop off items, they are encouraged to call and set up an appointment with Chambers or Birchfield. Monetary and cash donations can be sent to P.O. Box 547, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

