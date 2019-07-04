Officials begin new term

MASON — Local children will decide the next piece of playground equipment to be added to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, it was announced during the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson, Sarah Stover, and Steve Ohlinger.

The town has been making improvements to the park playground, with the help of donations from local businesses and organizations. The mayor announced additional donations have been received, and local children will vote on the next equipment to be purchased.

Pictures of two playground items were slated to be at the park during the Fourth of July festivities. Children could vote for their favorite, which will then be ordered.

Recreation remained a main topic during the meeting, as Dennis also said she has been approached by the owners of The Hut to operate a beer garden at the park when a Wahama homecoming event is held there for alumni and their families. She will gather more information before a vote is taken.

Concerts will be held at the park to provide entertainment during the next few months. “Next Level” has already been booked for Aug. 17 from 8 to 10 p.m. A second band has been approached for September, and will be announced. The town is looking for food vendors to set up during these events. Also discussed was a cornhole tournament for September.

Pearson said she has contacted the Department of Highways concerning the basketball court along Second Street. There is a drainage system along the main road, owned by the state, that is sinking and affecting the town court.

The total amount owed by mayoral candidate Heath Engle for an election recount was announced. By law, if the results of the election changed following the recount, the person making the request owes nothing. Since the results did not change, Engle owes all expenses incurred, which mostly involve the town attorney fees.

Engle posted a $300 bond for the recount, which Dennis said paid for the recount team of four people, and the council members’ pay. The amount above and beyond the bond, that Engle now owes, is $5,037.46. This is the fee for the attorney for the phone calls by the town regarding the recount, as well as the fee for him attending.

Prior to conducting business, members were administered their oaths of office by Dennis. She made the following committee appointments: Yeager, police; Kearns, maintenance; Pearson, streets; and Stover and Ohlinger, parks and recreation. Stewart was appointed the town treasurer.

In other action, the council:

Voted to pay $911 for a new turbo for the 2013 Taurus police cruiser, and $700 for new tires for the 2016 Taurus cruiser, both from Sassafras Tire;

Heard a concern from Donna Vickers regarding her property not being restored by CSX when railroad crossings were recently redone;

Heard a report from Dennis that several small issues still need to be addressed on Phase I of the wastewater upgrade project;

Reported the sidewalk in front of Rita Kay’s restaurant has been repaired;

Heard a report that Supervisor Aaron Woolard is working on the last few easements for the Clifton water extension project; and,

Placed Stewart, Stover and Dennis on the bank payroll account to sign checks.

The next meeting will be July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Donna Dennis is shown as she administers the oath of office to the new administration for the Town of Mason on July 1. Pictured, from left, are council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, Becky Pearson, and Recorder Harley Stewart. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_7.5-Mason.jpg Mayor Donna Dennis is shown as she administers the oath of office to the new administration for the Town of Mason on July 1. Pictured, from left, are council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, Becky Pearson, and Recorder Harley Stewart. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Playground improvements discussed

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

