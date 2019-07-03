Law enforcement seeking suspect in shooting death

POMEROY — Law enforcement officials are seeking information on the location of a woman who was allegedly involved in the shooting death of a person on Wednesday evening.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said that officers are looking for Tammy Neace, 45, in connection with the incident.

Neace is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is beleived to be in a white 2001 Hyundai Accent with license plate FIX 8138.

The incident occurred on Osborne Street in the Village of Pomeroy around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriff Wood said that the office received a call of a reported shooting in that area and that there was a 911 call of a person being transported by private vehicle to the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department. The person was determined to have had a gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department where she died as a result of her injuries.

The Middleport Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Children Services, Prosecutor James K. Stanley and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have assisted in the case.

Sheriff Wood advised that individuals should not approach Neace as she is to considered armed and dangerous.

Neace is believed to no longer be in the Pomeroy area, and Wood said there is no immediate threat to residents in that area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Neace is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371 or local law enforcement.

Additional details regarding the incident have not been released at this time. The Daily Sentinel will provide additional updates as information becomes available.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

