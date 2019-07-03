‘River Rec’ begins today

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival begins today (Wednesday) and wraps up Thursday with a full day of events culminating in a fireworks display over the Ohio River. The festival also includes a performance on July 4th by headliner, John Schneider, a musician and actor known for his role on the “Dukes of Hazzard.”
A complete listing of River Rec events is as follows:
Wednesday, July 3
10 a.m. Gospel music; noon, opening ceremony; noon to 10 p.m., inflatables open and are free; noon, concessions and artisans open for business, including, under the artisan tent, noon – 4 p.m., blacksmithing, 1-3 p.m., stained glass, 4-7 p.m., open painting and mini terrariums; 12:30 p.m. Gospel music; 12:30 p.m. Lion’s Club KidzDay Activities; 2-6 p.m. KidZone activities; 2-6 p.m. Contemporary Christian music; 7 p.m. Little Mister & Miss Firecracker.
Gospel and Contemporary Christian music lineups for July 3: 10 a.m. Wayfollowers, 11 a.m. Gloryland Believers, 11:30 a.m. Covered by Love, 1 p.m. The Raineys; 2 p.m. Ordinary People, 3 p.m. Vinton Baptist, 4 p.m. River City Fellowship, 5 p.m. Fellowship of Faith.
Thursday, July 4
7:45 a.m. Baby Tot registration/check in; 9 a.m. Baby Tot Sparkler Contest; 9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Race on the Riverfront; 9-11 a.m. Senior’s Bingo; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Inflatables open (Armbands – $12 each or 4 for $40); 10 a.m. concessions and artisans open for business, artisan tent schedule includes 10:30 a.m. – noon, flower crowns, 1-3 p.m., stained glass, 4-7 p.m., open painting; 11:30 a.m. 68th Annual Gallipolis Rotary Mile; noon is the parade; 2 p.m. Circus Sideshow; 3 p.m. Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club Talent Show; 6 p.m. Gallipolis Twirling Angels; 7-10 p.m. Big Buck 101.5/Mark Porter Auto Group Summer Jamboree featuring opening acts Rob McNurlin & the Beatnik Cowboys and bluegrass artist Christian Davis, followed by headliner John Schneider on the Ohio Valley Bank stage; 10 p.m. fireworks.
In addition, according to the Big Buck Country Facebook page, a John Schneider autograph session will start at 7 p.m. on July 4th under the Thomas Do It Center tent along the Court Street side of the park. Autographs start at $20 a piece for those fans wanting to bring their own items or items will be for sale for Schneider to sign.
Admission to River Rec is free. The concerts are free.