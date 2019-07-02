Shelter has exceeded typical intake limit on cats…adopters needed

POINT PLEASANT — Kitten season is at its peak and the Mason County Animal Shelter is full of kittens and cats who are in desperate need of loving homes.

Jessi Hall, Mason County dog warden, shared there are currently 40 cats for adoption at the animal shelter. The max limit for their cat intake is typically 36, so several of these felines are needing a place to call home as soon as possible.

There are cats available from 10 weeks old to four years old and have different colors and markings such as calico, black white, yellow, orange, and tabby to name a few.

The cost to adopt a cat is $50. When a pet is adopted from the animal shelter they are spayed or neutered as well as given all necessary vaccinations including the rabies vaccine. West Virginia law mandates all dogs or cats that are adopted from a shelter be spayed or neutered.

Hall shared she encourages people to get their cats fixed and the animal shelter staff even offers transport of the pet to Help for Animals Spaying and Neuter Clinic in Barboursville that performs low cost spay and neuter procedures. The owner just has to drop off and pick up their pet from the animal shelter before and after the procedure. It’s reported, in one year, an unspayed cat can have 12 kittens.

The animal shelter has been receiving numerous drop offs of kittens and cats as well as calls from all over the county and in surrounding counties for kittens and cats to be picked up and rescued. Because of the limitations the shelter has, they can only take in a certain amount of Mason County exclusive pets. This shelter is considered a high intake county shelter which means the Mason County Commission has to limit the shelter to housing a certain number of animals. Rescue help and adoption are very crucial to this facility.

The animal shelter is open Monday-Friday from noon- 4 p.m., excluding holidays. People are encouraged to stop by and look at all of the pets available for adoption and hopefully take a forever friend home with them.

The animal shelter also houses dogs for adoption. The cost of adoption for a dog is $75 as the adopted dog will be spayed or neutered as well as given all necessary vaccinations including the rabies vaccine.

Hall shared an adopted pet is one of the most grateful pets a person can own.

“They will become your forever friend, they look at you like a saving grace,” said Hall. “A rescue pet is the best pet you can get, they will love you forever and rescuing a pet is an amazing act to do.”

The animal shelter is also looking for new volunteers. Even the simplest of tasks done by a volunteer, makes all the difference. Volunteers can expect to do duties such as clean litter boxes, fold laundry, clean dishes, and sweep and mop floors to name a few.

For those wanting to volunteer at the animal shelter, they simply need to show up during the shelter’s hours of operation and the staff will find them a way to help.

The Mason County Animal Shelter is located at 1965 Fairground Road in Point Pleasant.

For further questions on how to volunteer or donate to the animal shelter or further questions about how to adopt a pet, individuals may call (304) 675-6458 or find and follow the Mason County Animal Shelter on Facebook.

Cloud, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Kitty1-1.jpg Cloud, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Courtesy Berri and Geri, two of a kind, both available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Kitty2-1.jpg Berri and Geri, two of a kind, both available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Courtesy Sasha, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Kitty3-1.jpg Sasha, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Courtesy Misty, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Kitty4-1.jpg Misty, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Courtesy Good Time Charlie and Rebecca, the best of friends, both available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Kitty5-1.jpg Good Time Charlie and Rebecca, the best of friends, both available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Courtesy

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

