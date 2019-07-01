Commissioners discuss online tax pay

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County residents will soon have a new option of payment when it comes to their taxes.

At the recent Mason County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting, the commissioners, President Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, and Tracy Doolittle approved to pay half of the cost for software to be purchased so the public will be able to do online tax pay. The total cost is $950 and the commissioners half of $475 will be coming from their processing budget and the other half of $475 will be coming from the concealed weapons budget which is controlled by the office of Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers. With this new system, along with being able to view their taxes online, individuals will also be able to pay their taxes online at their home with their debit and/or credit cards. The debit cards will have a flat fee of $3.95 and the credit cards will have a fee of 2.5 percent of the total cost of the taxes being paid.

In other business, the commission approved to hire the following employees: Christopher Lowe as a home confinement officer at the Mason County Sheriff’s Department; Gracie Cottrill as a full-time employee at the assessor’s office; Darren Queen as an assistant at the prosecuting attorney’s office; Nathaniel Roob as a community corrections case manager at the Mason County Day Report Center; and Andy Dowler, on a part-time, as needed basis to help with mowing and landscaping around the county.

Charles Towner was appointed to be a member of the board of directors of the Mason County Solid Waste Authority.

The commissioners discussed current business at the Mason County Animal Shelter as well as the new website for Mason County and how it should be set up. Two representatives from the Mason County Courthouse attended training for the website.

Handley discussed the new public transit system coming to the county on Monday, July 15. Four drivers, all from Mason County, have been hired to run the two buses. One bus will be running the scheduled routes and the other bus will be used as a dial-a-ride service on first come, first served basis and require at least 48 hours advanced notice. The transit system will be running three days a week and along with traveling through Mason County each of the three days, it will also include limited connections to Huntington and Gallipolis, Ohio. The first week of operation will be free to riders.

Handley also discussed with the commission the problems with slips in the roads within Mason County, some major spots being along Route 62. Handley will be informing representatives of the West Virginia Division of Highways on behalf of the the commission on these matters to try and help remedy these issues for the county.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson

Erin (Perkins )Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

