‘Liberty Fest’ royalty chosen

The crowned contestants from the inaugural Liberty Fest pageant are, pictured back row, from left, Kamille Bonecutter, Ms. Queen; Madison Gill, Teen Miss Queen; Kelsey Price, Miss Queen; Mickala Layman, Mrs. Queen. Those pictured from front row, from left, Alexis Roush, Young Miss Queen; Jaxon Kapp, Little Mister King; Taylor Parsons, Little Miss Queen; and Tiarah Thornton, Junior Miss Queen. The pageant is under the direction of Delyssa Edwards.

