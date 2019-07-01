July events set for senior citizens

MASON COUNTY — July will find senior citizens across Mason County celebrating Independence Day, making crafts, and learning about Medicare appeals.

Independence Day will be celebrated at both the Gene Salem Senior Center and the Mason Senior Center on July 3. A party will be held at the Salem center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant, beginning

at 10 a.m. At the Mason center, located at the corner of Second and Horton streets in Mason, the event starts at 10:30 a.m.

Also in Point Pleasant during the month, wellness checks will be done by Ruth Upton, R.N., on July 10 at 10:30 a.m. Following the checks, Malissa Stone, R.N. will do a presentation on “Heat Stroke vs. Heat Exhaustion.”

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool or clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid or weak pulse, and muscle cramps. In case of heat exhaustion, the person should get to a cooler, air conditioned place, drink water, and use cold compresses.

Heat stroke symptoms are a throbbing headache, no sweating, nausea or vomiting, a strong and rapid pulse, a body temperature over 103 degrees, red and hot dry skin, and possibly loss of consciousness. With heat stroke, 9-1-1 should be called and the person should be kept cool until help arrives.

On July 16, Ann Dalton will present “Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Standard Appeals” at 11 a.m. in Point Pleasant. “Crafts with Kate” will be held at 10 a.m. on July 23.

Regular activities at the Salem center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service with Rev. Steve Nibert on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

In Mason, “Crafts with Missie” will be held July 8 at 10 a.m., and Dalton will present “Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Standard Appeals” on July 17 at 11:30 a.m. Regular activities are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Health Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, said Farmer’s Market Vouchers are still available to eligible senior citizens at the Salem Center, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will remain available until the supply is exhausted. Each booklet contains seven $4 vouchers to use for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Both the Mason and Salem senior centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed July 4 in observance of the holiday. Regular hours will resume July 5.

Seniors are reminded that lunch is served at both senior centers on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. Those age 60 and over can eat for a suggested meal donation, although no one is denied a meal due to inability to pay. Those under the age of 60 can receive a lunch for $5.25 per meal. A monthly menu can be obtained at the centers.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her mindykearns1@hotmail.com.