30 to compete in Sunday’s Inaugural ‘Liberty Fest’ pageant

POINT PLEASANT – The inaugural Point Pleasant Liberty Pageant will take place today, Sunday, June 30 at the Riverfront Park.

For the 2019 pageant, 30 contestants from local and surrounding areas signed up to compete.

At 3 p.m., the following contestants will compete.

For the Little Miss contest: Claire Thompson, Kinsley Dewitt, Mahayla Edens, Harleigh Jordan, and Taylor Parsons; for the Little Mister contest: Connor Workman and Jaxon Kapp; for the Young Miss contest: Alexis Roush and Abby Woodall; and for the Junior Miss contest: Dixie Oliver, Reghan Cossin, Madison Nicholson, Tiarah Thornton, and Shelby Plants.

At 6 p.m., contestants for the Teen Miss, Miss, Ms. and Mrs. contests.

The Teen Miss contestants are Emma Luikart, Loralei Smith, Madison Gill, Lacey Wolfe, and Lillian Bowles; the Miss contestants are Clairy Keefer, Katina Nicholson, Alexis Kirk, Madison Tyler, Kadann Bonecutter, and Kelsey Price; the Ms. contestants are Katlin Clarke and Kamille Bonecutter; and the Mrs. contestants are Kellie Smaidi, Mickala Layman, and Kiley Lanham.

In case of rain, the pageant will be moved to the Mason County Board of Education Office.

These pageants are closed and contestants will no longer be accepted to compete.

Sign-ups for the Pretty Baby Contest on Thursday, July 4 will start following the Liberty Fest Parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The sign-up fee is $20 per child. Everything will take place on the Point Pleasant Post Office steps.

For more information, please contact Delyssa Edwards on Monday at 740-245-4427.

Information submitted by Delyssa Edwards.

