For the record: Arrests reported

Point Pleasant Police Department

The Point Pleasant Police Department reported its most recent, monthly activity report to Point Pleasant City Council as follows: 23 citations issued; 11 misdemeanor arrests made; two felony arrests made; one DUI arrest made; 12 accident reports processed; 32 complaint reports processed.

Arrested and transported to the Western Regional Jail by PPPD officers were: Johnathan M. Perry, fugitive from justice. Frederick Q. Nibert, warrant (assault). James L. Hart, possession of controlled substance. Shawn M. Harmon, possession with intent to deliver, capias. Wesley L. Wright, DUI, battery on officer, obstructing an officer, failure to process.

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made June 14-24: Charles L. Neal, 57, Point Pleasant, domestic assault, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Charles R. Beegle, 49, Leon, driving while suspended, arrested by Deputy Turner. William L. Ingram, III, 57, Letart, driving while revoked, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Turner. Kenneth A. Greenlee, 29, Point Pleasant, possession of controlled substance, breaking and entering, destruction of property, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Andrew M. Hodges, 29, Apple Grove, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Roush. William D. Whalen, 44, Point Pleasant, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Veith. Harry Neal, Jr., 54, Leon, receiving and transferring stolen goods, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Amber L. Winston, 31, Henderson, grand larceny, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Olivia T. Clagg, 28, Glenwood, driving revoked DUI, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Danny L. Long, 40, Glenwood, driving revoked DUI, no registration, no motorcyle helmet, arrested by Deputy Turner. Corey A. Roush, 39, Letart, violatioin of protective order, obstructing, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

