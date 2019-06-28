Celebrating liberty at Fort Randolph

POINT PLEASANT — The celebration of the Declaration of Independence and American freedom will continue at Fort Randolph this weekend.

The Liberty Days event kicked off on Friday and will continue on until this Sunday. The fort will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on these days with special extended hours on Saturday. The store will be open during these hours and admission is free all weekend.

Today, the fort will open at 11 a.m. and re-enactors will be dressed in their colonial wear and performing various demonstrations throughout the day until 5 p.m. when the fort will close for a few hours.

At 7:30 p.m., the fort will open again for the public for a free revolutionary outdoor movie showing. The cabins will be open as well so the guests can explore the fort and experience the sights at night. At 8:30 p.m., Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), will be reading the Declaration of Independence aloud for the guests.

At approximately 9:30-10 p.m., the City of Point Pleasant will be showing “The Patriot” on their outdoor movie screen. Concessions will be available for purchase such as drinks, popcorn, and candy. Guests are allowed to bring their own snacks and drinks as well and are encouraged to bring their own seating such as lawn chairs or blankets.

In other fort business, on Thursday, July 4, the fort will be open for visitors from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Regular fort hours for this year are Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission to the fort is free. The fort will be open to the public on weekends from now-Labor Day weekend.

Special open dates for the fort during its off season includes: Sept. 21, the fort will be open during the Mothman Festival; Oct. 26, Harvest Fest and Tales in the Tavern will be held from 4-8 p.m., with Tales in the Tavern taking place from 7-8 p.m; Dec. 7, Christmas on the Frontier will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

‘Liberty Days’ continues on, Fort Randolph open on July Fourth

Erin Perkins Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

