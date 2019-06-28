Commission recognizes Lloyd and Stearns

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department recently honored retired Deputy Charlie Stearns due to his retirement for his 38 years of service. Those pictured, from left, are Sheriff Greg Powers, Charlie Stearns, Commissioners Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle.

Elisabeth Lloyd, Mason County EMS shift supervisor/community involvement coordinator, was recently recognized by the commission for being named the West Virginia Emergency Medical Technician of the Year. Those pictured, from left, are Mason County EMS Director Dennis Zimmerman, Lloyd, Commissioners Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle.