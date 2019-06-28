Red Cross, Keefer to host blood drive

POINT PLEASANT — An upcoming blood drive may help fill the void for missing blood types all while honoring a local cancer survivor who is attempting to help others.

Holdyn Keefer may be 8 years old, but he has accomplished more than most five times his age. He fought and won the battle against leukemia. Now he’s working to help give life to other patients by bringing back the missing types. A few missing letters may not seem like a big deal in a sentence, but for patients who need A, B, O and AB blood types, these missing letters mean life. Keefer knows this all too well. He and his family urge the community to give now to help fill the #MissingTypes and prevent delays in medical care this summer.

Family and friends say Keefer’s life and the lives of all his immediate family, completely changed when he was 4 years old, the age he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It’s a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, which progresses extremely quickly if not treated right away.

“It was hard on the whole family because Holdyn had to spend so much time in the hospital and we were all separated. A lot of the time the older brothers, Dylan and Landyn, stayed with their grandparents so Sarah could stay in the hospital with Holdyn and I had to work,” said Travis Keefer, Holdyn’s father.

Holdyn has become an inspiration because he continues to fight for other patients. On Tuesday, July 2, Holdyn will host his third blood drive at New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. Every two seconds, someone needs blood or some type of blood product so there is often a critical, need for new and current donors to give to help patients like Holdyn. For every unit of blood donated, up to three lives are impacted.

The blood drive, organized by the American Red Cross, is from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. New Hope Bible Baptist Church is located at 107 Robinson Street in Point Pleasant.

For more information on how to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Information for this article provided by the American Red Cross.

