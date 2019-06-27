Community members honored

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission met on Thursday recognizing different members of the community for their recent accomplishments.

The commissioners in attendance were President Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

Linda Roush introduced the 2019 Mason County Fair royalty to the commissioners who were crowned last month including Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, 16, secretary of the Wahama Junior/Senior High School FFA and member of the Silver Show Stoppers 4-H Club; Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, 14, member of the Haer Bears 4-H Club; and Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston, 10, member of the Leon Luckies 4-H Club.

These young ladies will be seen representing the Mason County Fair during the first week of August. All of the members congratulated the young ladies on winning their titles.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department recently said farewell to Deputy Charlie Stearns due to his retirement. The commission recognized Stearns for his 38 years of service with the sheriff’s department. Stearns started his journey in the year 1981, starting off his time at the sheriff’s department as a deputy. Prior to working for the sheriff’s department, he served in the National Guard for 11 years.

“He did a great job,” Sheriff Greg Powers said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better employee, it was great working with him.”

Powers commented Stearns did well at running the night shift for the past few years and took many of the younger, newer deputies under his wing.

Elisabeth Lloyd, Mason County EMS shift supervisor/community involvement coordinator, was recognized by the commission for being named the West Virginia Emergency Medical Technician of the Year.

Lloyd has worked for the Mason County EMS for 22 years. She commented this organization has really excelled within the past two years. Two of her favorite programs she is involved with currently is “Handle With Care” and “kids only” CPR class for Mason County youth.

Lloyd was nominated by Dennis Zimmerman, Mason County EMS director, and Andrea Darr, director of the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice.

Zimmerman commented he is very proud of Lloyd and shared how humble she has been with this recognition and has started working even harder to help continue to better the Mason County EMS and her community.

Lloyd’s son, Gavin Frush, was in attendance at the meeting supporting his mother. Frush is currently serving as a driver for the Mason County EMS this summer until he leaves for the military on Aug. 1.

More on the Mason County Commission meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

The Mason County Commission recently recognized the 2019 Mason County Fair royalty. Those pictured, from left, are 4-H advisor Linda Roush, Commissioner Rick Handley, Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston, Commissioners Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_0628Commission.jpg The Mason County Commission recently recognized the 2019 Mason County Fair royalty. Those pictured, from left, are 4-H advisor Linda Roush, Commissioner Rick Handley, Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston, Commissioners Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle.

Commission recognizes recent accomplishments

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.