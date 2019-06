Dated April 30, 1913, this photo from the Collection of Bob Graham shows the Island Queen docked along the Pomeroy riverfront. The boat was part of The Coney Island Co. Passengers can be seen making their way from the boat, up the ramp toward town.

Dated April 30, 1913, this photo from the Collection of Bob Graham shows the Island Queen docked along the Pomeroy riverfront. The boat was part of The Coney Island Co. Passengers can be seen making their way from the boat, up the ramp toward town.