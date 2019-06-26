Sharp qualifies for both state and national archery competitions

POINT PLEASANT — A few years ago, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) added a new after school activity to its roster, archery, and one of the team members excelled this past season.

Adriane Sharp, recent graduate of PPJ/SHS, was a member of the school’s archery team for two years.

“I started archery my junior year just because it was something newly offered and I wanted to do more in high school rather than just being in FFA,” said Sharp. “I bow hunt and I knew that this was going to be a big difference, but I didn’t know it was going to impact my life this much…being a member of the PPJ/SHS archery team has changed my life and made me so much more confident about myself and the way I shoot.”

During this season, she competed in two competitions, one being the state match held at the Chris Cline Event Center at Marshall University in Huntington and the other being the national competition at the Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. At the state competition, she placed eighth in the state high school girls division and her overall score was 282/300. Since she did so well at state, she qualified for the national shoot where she competed in the high school division and ended with an overall score of 280/300.

“The thing I like most about archery is that it’s an individual sport and you are the only influence on your score,” said Sharp. “Your score tells you how much time and effort you put in it and if you actually care about how good you do and how much you improve over time.”

Other competitions she has competed in included ones in Elkview, Ripley, Institute, and Poca. For the state competition, in order to qualify archers had to first turn in their qualifying score card and score in the top 15 in their state and then in order to qualify for nationals archers had to place top 10 in their state, which Sharp placed eighth.Though no other of her teammates were able to move on to nationals with her, they were all a, “major support system.”

Sharp said, “A select few took time out of their day to come practice with me for states and nationals after their own season ended, one teammate even went to the state tournament and national tournaments and cheered me on. Archery made an impact in my life and I just wish more kids could give it a try.”

From her time of being a member of the archery team, Sharp enjoyed meeting her new teammates from year to year as well as the fellow archers she would be teamed up during various tournaments and competitions.

“I have stepped out and done something I never thought I would have been able to, from laughing and joking around like a second family during practice, to pep talks before shoots,” said Sharp. “I’m so blessed I have been able to take part of such a wonderful sport/group at our school and meet each and every single person I did along the way. Archery is a sport that you don’t have to be the so called ‘perfect athlete’ for, you don’t have to be anything special, just yourself.”

Sharp is the daughter of Jerry and Jackie Sharp of Leon. She is a member of he National Technical Honor Society at the Mason County Career Center as well as an officer in her school’s FFA chapter. She enjoys volunteering with the county’s Special Olympics and assisting with Trinity United Methodist Church’s archery program.

