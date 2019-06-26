Annual ‘Camp Meeting’ set

NEW HAVEN — Nearly 100 years of what is simply known as “Camp Meeting” has been going on each summer at the Union Campground, and this year’s event will take place July 7 through 14.

First held in 1922, the weeklong preaching and singing services are held under the pine trees at the campground, which is located outside of New Haven. The tabernacle seats approximately 500, and people can also bring lawn chairs to sit on the grassy outskirts.

All services begin at 7 p.m., according to Pastor John Bumgarner. Different speakers and singers will be featured during the event.

On July 7, Pastor Bobby Patterson will preach, with singing by The Powell Brothers. July 8 will find Patterson speaking once again, with singing by Kingdom Road. The speaker on July 9 will be Pastor Doug Hendrickson, with featured singer Anna Marie Butler.

Pastor Josh Waybright will be preaching July 10, with Heaven’s Call singing. On July 11, Pastor Don Biram will be speaking, with special singers the West Virginia Curriers. Pastor Greg Collins will preach both July 12 and 13. Special singers those nights will be the Kearns Brothers on July 12 and Inez Whitt on July 13.

The final evening on July 14 will be gospel singing night. Groups slated to perform are The Casey Family, New Salvation, and Grace Renewed.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

