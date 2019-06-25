Franklin, next to play for ‘Mayor’s Night Out’

POINT PLEASANT — Mayor’s Night Out, the free summertime concert series held at Riverfront Park amphitheater, continues on this Friday with a performance by Brittany Franklin who will be accompanied by Tony Leach and Jared Stephens.

Franklin, Leach, and Stephens, who perform in the band Pop Friction together, will be offering a night of music filled with sounds of rhythm and blues, soul, and pop.

All shows in the series begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings and are held in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

Franklin performs in several venues and festivals throughout the Ohio Valley region. Franklin composes and performs original music as well as performs cover songs. Along with being a solo artist, she is the vocalist and rhythm guitarist in Pop Friction.

Following Franklin’s performance, the following summer shows have been booked:

July 12 sees Cee-Cee Miller returns once again for a night of country, rock, and blue. Devin Henry takes the stage on July 19 offering a variety of country and rock tunes. Then, on July 26, Blue Moves will be performing some oldies such as musical styling of Elton John and the Beatles.

Aug. 2 welcomes local singer/songwriter Paul Doeffinger to the stage performing his original songs and classic hits. Covered by Love will perform Aug. 16, offering a night of gospel tunes. Scotty Randolph will be performing country, blues, and southern rock on Aug. 23, . The last show will be Aug. 30 with Karen Allen and her performance of folk and rock music.

There will be no Friday night concerts on Friday, July 5 or Friday, Aug. 9 due to Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant and the Mason County Fair, respectively.

Brittany Franklin performing at a local music festival. Courtesy | Pop Friction Facebook page