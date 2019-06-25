Fourth of July plans in the Bend Area

BEND AREA — Plans have been finalized for Fourth of July activities in the Bend Area.

In New Haven, a parade will be held at 11 a.m. Line-up will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the New Haven Community Building.

Beginning at noon, the New Haven pool will offer free swimming until 5 p.m. There will also be a water slide on the pool grounds for the children to enjoy.

The parade in Mason will begin at noon. Line-up will be on Martin Street, with the parade going to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park.

Events will continue at the park until 4 p.m., featuring a water slide, bounce house combo, and music by K&D Karaoke.

A cornhole tournament will be held, as well as children’s activities. There will be a number of water games, and the Mason Police Department will have its popular activity where children can nab and arrest a “crook,” all with the help of Chief Colton McKinney.

A number of vendors will be present, including Broken Bread Catering selling tacos in a bag, pulled pork and baked goods, and the Mason United Methodist Church offering hotdogs and baked potatoes. Representatives from Younique, Color Street, Pink Zebra and 31 Gifts will have tables with their wares, and Contact Rape Crisis Center, Gem Revolution, and information on lyme disease will be available.

Vendors are still being accepted. Those interested can contact Michelle Pearson at the city building, 304-773-5200.

A fireworks display, partially funded by the Town of Mason, will begin at Middleport at 10 p.m.

Mason Volunteer Fire Department members manned a dunk tank at the July 4 celebration. Firefighter Steven Darst, shown atop the tank, might have had the coolest job of the day. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_7.5-Bend-Area-11.jpg Mason Volunteer Fire Department members manned a dunk tank at the July 4 celebration. Firefighter Steven Darst, shown atop the tank, might have had the coolest job of the day. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Bend Area schedule of events

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

