For the record: Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made May 31-June 9: Anthony R. Wells, 44, Gallipolis Ferry, procuring utilities, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Michael R. Voreh, 57, Gallipolis Ferry, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Melissa D. Carter, 43, Mt. Alto, domestic assault, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Joshua A. Nott, 29, Point Pleasant, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Paul L. Donahew, 52, Apple Grove, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Butler. Tad A. Neal, 35, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Lt. Greene. Christopher S. Wallace, 29, Henderson, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Carolyn Bevans, 56, Milton, harassing or threats by computer, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Cheyenne P. Seyler, 25, Letart, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Christopher S. Porter, 40, Milton, possession of controlled substance, driving on suspended, arrested by Deputy Turner. Anthony R. Wells, 44, Gallipolis Ferry, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Patron M. Steele, Sr., 47, Dayton, Ohio, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Ariane R. Wells, 21, Gallipolis Ferry, possession of marijuana, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-20.jpg