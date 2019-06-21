Improvements to Memorial Park in Mason

MASON — An entry into the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park will be getting an overhaul after months of discussion, it was decided at the most recent Mason Town Council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, and council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Becky Pearson.

The park entry, which serves as a second entry and exit into the parking lot, has been in need of repair for some time, according to council. Estimates for the work were brought before members at various times, but were tabled due to the high cost.

Council members voted Thursday, however, to accept a price of $2,341 from Derrick Smith Concrete for the labor only. The town will purchase the materials, with an estimated total project cost of $4,500.

Mayor Dennis said the entrance will be expanded from its present 10 to 12 feet, to a width of 30 feet. It will also have between seven and nine inches of reinforced concrete due to the weight of the trucks, boats, and trailers using the entrance to gain access to the boat ramp.

Also during the meeting, several police matters were discussed.

Councilman Yeager said the police department recently spent $400 to purchase new uniforms, as well as items needed for Patrolman Austen Toler to attend the academy. It was noted up until the order was made, each officer had only one uniform.

Police Chief Colton McKinney said Toler will leave for the police academy on July 15, while Patrolman Tyler Doss will graduate on Aug. 2.

The chief also reported that people who are arrested during night shifts can be taken to Lakin Correctional Facility, if there is room, to be transported by the prison to Western Regional Jail. This will save Mason fuel costs, and will not leave the town without an officer during the time it would take to make the trip, McKinney said.

Council member Pearson said she had heard some complaints from those attending the recent catfish tournament regarding not being allowed to park in the grassy area of the park, when members of the fire department did at their recent cookout. Dennis said she was unaware of the issue and it would be addressed. The council agreed at a past meeting to only allow people into the area to load or unload supplies, and otherwise keep the area chained and locked.

In other action, the council:

Heard a request from Donna Vickers that council meeting dates and times be placed on the outdoor sign;

Heard the 2013 Ford Taurus police cruiser is in need of repair, but the part could still be under warranty;

Agreed to purchase an ad and sign from the Wahama Athletic Boosters for football season at a cost of $175;

Gave the mayor permission to enter into an agreement with Triad Engineering for the second phase of the wastewater project;

Heard that members of Northbend Church will be removing the fallen tree at the park as a community project, at no cost to the town;

Discussed Fourth of July activities, and additional events at the park, including live band music; and,

Agreed to haul away limbs from a tree at Third and Horton streets if it is trimmed from hanging in the roadway.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

