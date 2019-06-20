‘Liberty Days’ set for June 28-30

POINT PLEASANT — Patrons will be able to celebrate the independence of the 13 colonies the last weekend of June at Fort Randolph.

The annual Liberty Days event at Fort Randolph will be held from Friday, June 28 until Sunday June 30. The fort will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. those days, as well as have extended evening hours on Saturday. Re-enactors will be dressed in their colonial wear and will be reading the Declaration of Independence. On Saturday, June 29, the fort will close at 5 p.m., but open again around 7:30 p.m. for a special revolutionary outdoor movie showing. Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), commented guests at the fort will be able to witness the fort at night and experience those sights. Those who arrive early before the movie screening will be able to take a tour of the fort and interact with the re-enactors.

The City of Point Pleasant will be showing “The Patriot” on their outdoor screen on Saturday with showtime beginning around 9:30-10 p.m. There will be no admission fee to see the movie and those who are coming are encouraged to bring their own seating such as lawn chairs or blankets.

The Liberty Days event was created to celebrate the Declaration of Independence and American freedom.

Cromley encourages local residents to take advantage of this historical venue as it is a place for local residents to see their city’s history in living action. Point Pleasant is rich in history and residents need to get out and visit the historical sights of the city, so they may talk about these sights with others to bring them into the city.

In other fort business, on July 4, the fort will be open for visitors to come by. The hours of the fort for that day are to be announced.

Regular fort hours for this year are Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission to the Fort is free. The fort will be open to the public on weekends from now-Labor Day weekend.

Special open dates for the fort during its off season includes: Sept. 21, the fort will be open during the Mothman Festival; Oct. 26, Harvest Fest and Tales in the Tavern will be held from 4-8 p.m., with Tales in the Tavern taking place from 7-8 p.m; Dec. 7, Christmas on the Frontier will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

More information on the Liberty Days and the July 4th events at Fort Randolph will appear in an upcoming edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

The colour guard from the Sons of the American Revolution at a recent event at Fort Randolph. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_IMG_1049-4.jpg The colour guard from the Sons of the American Revolution at a recent event at Fort Randolph. Beth Sergent | Register

Celebration at Fort Randolph

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

