Happy birthday West Virginia

Today marks the State of West Virginia’s 156th birthday, having become its own state, free of Virginia, on June 20, 1863. Arthur Boreman was the state’s first governor. Then, on June 20, 1932, the West Virginia capitol was officially dedicated. Another memorable June 20 happened in 1963, on the 100th birthday of West Virginia when President John F. Kennedy made his last appearance in West Virginia. Speaking in Charleston in a pouring rain, he said “The sun does not always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do.” Pictured is one of the state’s most photographed locations, the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park in Fayette County. (Editor’s note: Additional information provided by the e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia.)

