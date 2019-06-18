‘Liberty Fest’ schedule set

POINT PLEASANT — For this year’s Independence Day, Point Pleasant will be holding its inaugural “Liberty Fest.”

The Point Pleasant Liberty Fest’s activities, which will be held in downtown Point Pleasant on Thursday, July 4, will begin in the afternoon and admission is free for the day. The event will feature a parade, various forms of entertainment, vendors, fireworks, and more.

At 4:30 p.m., the Riverside Cloggers will perform at Hartley Square. The Liberty Fest parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with line up at 5 p.m. at 1100 Main Street. Following the parade at 5:50 p.m., city officials will give the welcome at the Riverfront Park stage.

At 6 p.m. on the Point Pleasant Post Office steps, the Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest will be held. Registrations for the contest will be done the day of the event.

Also at this time, Blue Moves will kick off the evening’s live music at the Riverfront Park stage. Paul Doeffinger will perform at 7:30 p.m. and Flatrock Revival will take the stage at 9 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. on the river, Amherst Madison, Inc. is letting the city use one of its barges to let off the fireworks. The Riverfront Park will provide front row seats to the show.

Also throughout the day, a golf cart decorating contest will be held for the parade with cash awards given to the top three winners; two bouncy houses will be set up for the children and will be open from 5-9 p.m.; and a face painting station will be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Businesses along Main Street will be staying open late for patrons and there will be food and merchant vendors set up as well.

As with many other festivals the city holds, there will be reigning royalty in attendance. The inaugural Miss Liberty pageant will be held on Sunday, June 30 at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. The contests for Little, Young, and Junior Miss titles will be at 3 p.m. and the contests for Teen, Miss, Ms., and Mrs. titles will be held at 6 p.m. The deadline to apply for participation in the pageant is this Sunday, June 23.

The contest is open statewide and entry forms can be picked up at the Point Pleasant City Building or found online. Follow the pageant on Facebook at Miss Liberty Pageant for updates.

For more information on the Miss Liberty Pageant or the Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest, contact Edwards at 740-245-4427.

