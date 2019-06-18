Fundraiser for New Haven pool discussed

NEW HAVEN — The announcement of a charity bingo for the municipal swimming pool and a playground upgrade were highlights of the most recent New Haven Town Council meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, George Gibbs, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Steve Carpenter.

Dave Morgan, charity director of Moose Lodge #731, attended the meeting to inform council of the upcoming bingo games the lodge will be holding to benefit the pool. The event will be held July 8 at the lodge

in Camp Conley, located in front of City Ice and Fuel.

Morgan said the doors will open at 5 p.m., with games starting at 7 p.m. He stated helping the pool is his way of paying it forward for the years he spent at the pool and adjoining community center while growing up in New Haven.

Morgan also said that he, personally, is painting the equipment at the Haven Heights playground, as well as replacing the basketball nets. Morgan asked the council that once the playground is completed, it be named in memory of Okey and Helen Howard. He said the swing set at the library playground will be painted, as well.

In other recreation topics, the council announced the “Firecracker Water Slide” will be at the pool on the Fourth of July for children to enjoy. The holiday parade will be held through town at 11 a.m., with the pool opening at noon.

Sandra Grimm, wife of Councilman Grimm, asked additional questions about the back taxes owed by the town to the IRS. The issue was brought to light at a prior meeting, that over $49,000 is delinquent. Town administrators received a letter from the IRS stating they would be personally responsible for the taxes if not paid.

Grimm asked where the money went, and was told it was in the general fund. When giving the financial statement at the meeting however, it was read that the general fund had less than $4,000.

Mayor Kaylor told Grimm that no money is missing, but it was difficult to pay the entire amount in one lump sum. He stated payments are being made, with the first already submitted.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that the town laborers are doing paving work where they can;

Appointed Jim Morris to the position of foreman on a 30-day trial period, following an executive session; and,

Agreed to offer a morning labor position on the garbage truck to Mark Kearns.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-15.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.