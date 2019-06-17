Next Level set to perform at Mayor’s Night Out

POINT PLEASANT — The Riverfront Park amphitheater will be filled with rock/dance hits spanning from the 70’s all the way to today when the band Next Level performs as part of the Mayor’s Night Out concert series. .

All shows in the series begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings and are held in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

Next Level is a local band of the Ohio Valley, performing throughout the area. The band is celebrating its one year anniversary of performing together. The group performs everything ranging from Journey to Bad Company to Shania Twain to Lady Gaga to The Eagles. The band is comprised of four members Barry Taylor, Bonne (B.J.) Kreseen, Rich Rogers and Jill Nelson.

Taylor, from Mason, is the music Director and keyboardist. He has over 30 years of experience as a musician, sound engineer, and music producer. He lived in Branson, Mo. for 16 years, where he has recorded a wide range of artists such as Johnny Cash, Bobby Vinton, and Tony Orlando. Taylor has two National Silver Microphone Awards for writing and producing commercial projects with Roy Clark and Jim Stafford. As a musician, he has played in multiple bands all over the United States and Canada.

Kreseen is from Middleport, Ohio and is the lead singer for the group. Kreseen has been singing on stage since the age of seven, and is a vocal coach and the Director of Worship at the Bradford Church of Christ in Pomeroy, Ohio. She won a state vocal competition at the age 14, and has performed on state with Stephen Curtis Chapman in front of thousands of people. She has sung the National Anthem for the Charleston Alley Cats Minor league baseball team, Ohio University Hockey team, and many others.

Rogers is the rhythm and lead guitar player, bringing over 30 years of experience to the band. He learned guitar at the age of seven, and began taking it more seriously at age 14. He has played everything from rock, blues and country, with his favorite being classic rock. He has played with many popular local bands including Stonehenge and Crossover. He plays weekly as part of the house band at Court Grill in Pomeroy for its open stage series. Rogers is originally from Point Pleasant, but now lives in Racine, Ohio.

Singing harmonies and playing accessory instruments is Nelson who resides in Mason. She recorded commercials with her brother, Taylor, in Branson, and also worked on several music projects with him as well. Her interest in music began with piano lessons at age eight and continued in to high school by joining the Wahama Band and chorus. She began singing in church at a young age, and has been the choir director and piano player for the Clifton United Methodist Church for many years.

Following Next Level’s performance, the following summer shows have been booked:

On June 28, Brittany Franklin will be performing a variety of tunes.

July 12 sees Cee-Cee Miller returns once again for a night of country, rock, and blue. Devin Henry takes the stage on July 19 offering a variety of country and rock tunes. Then, on July 26, Blue Moves will be performing some oldies such as musical styling of Elton John and the Beatles.

Aug. 2 welcomes local singer/songwriter Paul Doeffinger to the stage performing his original songs and classic hits. Covered by Love will perform Aug. 16, offering a night of gospel tunes. Scotty Randolph will be performing country, blues, and southern rock on Aug. 23, . The last show will be Aug. 30 with Karen Allen and her performance of folk and rock music.

There will be no Friday night concerts on Friday, July 5 or Friday, Aug. 9 due to Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant and the Mason County Fair, respectively.

