Kesselring to bring the Blues to FAC

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony brings local Blues musician, Micah Kesselring to Hot Summer Nights this Thursday, June 20.

Raised in the Appalachian foothills of Southeastern Ohio, he has performed blues music since he was 14 years old. He quickly made his way onto the Columbus blues music scene, after playing smaller hometown shows and became acquainted with the Columbus Blues Alliance.

He soon traveled to Memphis, Tenn. for the International Blues Challenge, representing the Columbus Blues Alliance in the Youth Showcase category. Following a performance at the Blues City Café on Beale Street, he was awarded the inaugural Generation Blues Scholarship at the age of 15, to the Centrum Port Townsend Acoustic Blues Festival and Workshop, in Port Townsend, Wash., presented to him by Cassie Taylor at the IBC band finals.

His list of performances, both as featured guest artist, as well as with other well-known performers, has taken him not only around the United States, but also to South America. His many awards and recognitions have established his reputation as an internationally-performing blues musician.

According to a statement from the FAC, “The French Art Colony says it is proud to have him as this week’s Hot Summer Nights’ featured guest.”

Gates open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase along with a cash bar.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co.

Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, or website at www.Frenchartcolony.org or call 740 -446-3834.

Information submitted by the French Art Colony.

