Suspects arrested in Farmers Bank robbery

POMEROY — Two people have been arrested in connection with the Saturday robbery at the Farmers Bank branch in Tuppers Plains.

On Saturday, June 15, a man entered the bank, allegedly demanded money and then fled on foot toward State Route 681. The responding deputies were given a description of the male as wearing a blue “Wyoming” full zip-up jacket with a yellow shirt underneath and a mossy oak hat.

A second individual was allegedly involved and picked up the suspect in a gray smaller four door vehicle, upon the suspect fleeing the bank on foot.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on June 16, deputies with his office took one male into custody who was identified as the alleged driver of the “get away” vehicle in the Farmers Bank robbery at the Tuppers Plains branch on June 15. Deputies identified the suspect as David R. McMurray, 61, of Parkersburg, W.Va. McMurray was taken into custody at around 3 p.m. in Pomeroy. Deputies also recovered the vehicle used in the robbery attempt and it has been impounded for processing. McMurray was charged with Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the first degree through Meigs County Court.

According to Wood, his office received information of a possible suspect on the date of the robbery attempt. On Sunday, deputies were able to confirm information that had been received and were able to get a location on the possible whereabouts of the suspect that entered the bank.

In the evening hours of June 16, the Parkersburg Police Department arrested Jeffrey A. Coon, 47, of Pomeroy, on an arrest warrant issued out of Meigs County for aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree. Coon is currently being housed at the North Central Regional Jail in West Virginia awaiting a court hearing for extradition back to Meigs County to face charges.

The Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains was previously robbed in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

According to previously published Daily Sentinel reports, Sean Bradford Mitchell, formerly of Athens, robbed the bank in September 2009 before fleeing to Mississippi. He then reportedly robbed a bank there in what he says was an attempt to be shot by authorities. He was apprehended by law enforcement following a standoff in November 2009.

Under questioning, Mitchell reportedly told law enforcement that he had robbed the Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains. He is currently serving eight years in a Mississippi prison for that crime. He was sentenced to 15 years, with the final seven years as post-release control. He is scheduled to be released in 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Another robbery occurred in May 2013 when Chad R. Rennicker, then 25, entered the bank with a gun and demanded money. He and an accomplice were arrested June 1, 2013, in Ripley, W.Va.

Rennicker was charged in that incident with six counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery, all of which merge for sentencing purposes. On Sept. 30, 2013, Judge Mike Ward sentenced Rennicker to eight years in prison to run consecutive to the time he is currently serving in another unrelated case from Belmont County. He is scheduled for release in 2023.

His accomplice was not charged, according to previous reports.

In June 2015, Amanda Sawyer, then 31, entered the bank with a nylon stocking over her head and sunglasses to cover her eyes. She was apprehended more than six weeks later while reportedly planning to rob the TNT Pit Stop in Chester.

Sawyer was sentenced to nine years in prison for her crimes and was ordered to pay back the money she stole from the bank. She remains incarcerated with an estimated release date in 2024.

McMurray https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.18-McMurray.jpg McMurray Coon https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.18-Robbery-Coon.jpg Coon

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

