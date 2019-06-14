A dignified ending on Flag Day

A solemn, patriotic tradition took place at 6:14 p.m. on Friday (6/14), Flag Day, at Fort Randolph in Point Pleasant. Hosting a flag retirement ceremony were the Sons of the American Revolution assisted by Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution. The actual process of flag retirement consists of folding the flag in the proper manner, and respectfully placing it onto a fire where it is consumed. In previous years, hundreds of flags have been retired during just one ceremony at Fort Randolph. Friday’s ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, inspection of the flags, a prayer and gun salute.

