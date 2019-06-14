Representing Mason Co. at the Folk Festival

GLENVILLE —The West Virginia Folk Festival will be returning the weekend of June 21.

Representing Mason County as the Junior Belle will be Kinzy Arbogast, a Mason County 4-H member. Arbogast will be accompanied by her grandmother Susan Paulson who was selected as the 2019 Folk Festival Belle also representing Mason County. Paulson is a member of Mason County CEOS. Junior Belles are an added feature to this year’s festival.

The annual festival, which takes place in Glenville, will be featuring traditional pioneer style music, square dancing, storytelling, crafts, and more for festival goers to enjoy.

On Saturday, June 22, a parade will feature each “Belle” chosen to represent their county in West Virginia.

The first Belles visited the Folk Festival in 1957. These ladies knew the Folk Festival wanted to preserve the traditional pioneer way of life and were proud to represent their county as Belle during the festival.

Today, the Belles continue to promote the pioneering life that came before them.

The Belles are selected by their county, usually through the CEOS (Community Educational Outreach Service) and who are at least 70 years of age and a resident of West Virginia.

It is easy to understand why each is chosen and why she should be an honored guest of the West Virginia State Folk Festival. These ladies will stand out in a crowd as they wear period dress and display the name of their county on a sash. Each Belle represents their respective county with pride.

Information submitted by Clinedda Austin.

