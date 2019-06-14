Lloyd named as W.Va. EMT of the year

MASON COUNTY — One of Mason County’s own has been named the West Virginia Emergency Medical Technician of the Year.

Elisabeth Lloyd, a 22-year veteran of the Mason County EMS, was recently bestowed with the honor. She was nominated by both Dennis Zimmerman, Mason County EMS Director, and Andrea Darr, director of the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice.

Lloyd serves as a shift supervisor, as well as community involvement coordinator for the local EMS. She is the West Virginia State Police “Handle With Care” liaison for all Mason County Emergency Services and the Mason County Board of Education. Lloyd is a member on the state “Handle With Care” committee, where she works closely with Darr.

Locally, Lloyd has initiated a no-cost CPR training program through corporate sponsorship. She also started the first “kids only” CPR class that has been very successful, and was recently taught at Mason County 4-H camp.

“Stop the Bleed” is another program that Lloyd leads. Over 100 Mason County school employees have taken the training so far, with plans to have every employee take the course before the end of the calendar year.

She initiated a three-day program recently to improve communication between emergency services and the special needs community. An open house was held for both special needs children and adults that introduced them to fire, law, EMS, and the 911 center.

Lloyd developed a “warm handoff” resource bag that is carried on every county ambulance. The bag is given to opiate crisis/mental health patients or their caregivers, listing local and state resources where they can find help.

In making the nomination, Zimmerman said Lloyd “demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to the citizens of Mason County.” He cited that she has stayed committed to the agency through three administrations, as well as rough fiscal times.

“Regardless of those changes, she has remained a positive role model for our fellow employees, and continues to look for ways to improve MCEMS service delivery to the citizens of Mason County,” Zimmerman said.

Lloyd said she was both “shocked and honored” by the announcement. Stating being a mom and wife is her first priority, Lloyd said she just wants her kids to be proud of her.

“A lot of the stuff I do takes time away from my family, but a lot they tag along for, too,” she added.

She gives her husband Jason a lot of credit for helping her with community events. Setting up tent canopies, helping with special needs programs, or building backdrops for trunk-or-treat, she said he is always willing to help.

The Lloyds have several children in their blended family, including Gavin Frush, who is serving as a driver for the EMS this summer until he leaves for the military on Aug. 1. Their other children include Byron Bryant, and Allison, Alexis, Kaitlin, and Ashlee Lloyd.

With all the help from family, Lloyd has taken the county EMS creed, “Our family helping your family,” as a personal declaration, as well.

She will be recognized at an upcoming meeting of the Mason County Commission.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

