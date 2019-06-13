Commission discusses upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission met this week discussing upcoming events within the county.

The commissioners in attendance were President Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

The commissioners were invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of the Ohio Valley Bank Bend Area office located at 156 Mallard Lane in Mason near Walmart. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. As part of the Ohio Valley Bank tradition, a $500 cash ribbon will be cut to be donated to the town of Mason for its splash pad project.

The Gold Star Mothers Monument memorial dedication ceremony is set for Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant. The library will be open for the day. Cromley reported over 100 R.S.V.P’s have been received for those attending the event. FFA students from the Mason County Career Center as well as the Tu-Endie-Garden Club members have helped with the landscaping and garden club members will be maintaining the grounds of the monument.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mason County Public Transit System, which will be ran by Tri-River Transit, is in the works of being rescheduled and a date and time will be announced at a later date. The transit system will still be starting on Monday, July 1.

In other business, Gerlach discussed with the commissioners some minor fixes the 4-H dining hall is needing.

Nibert reported the County Wide Clean Up event went well and five roll-back dumpsters were filled up with disposed items.

The commissioners approved to buy a replacement refrigerator at the cost of $800 for the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant.

The commissioners approved to file grant paperwork for a 4-H project.

The commissioners approved to re-appoint Marketta Crum to the Mason County Board of Health.

The commissioners approved to hire Nathan Strong and Kevin Klingensmith as part-time, as needed telecommunications operators for the Mason County Office of Emergency Services (EMS).

The commissioners approved the final budget revision for the 2019 fiscal year.

The commissioners approved to cancel the Aug. 22 regular business meeting. The commissioners will meet on Aug. 15 and Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. in the county commission meeting room.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.