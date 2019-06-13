Book signing set for Thompson’s new novel

POINT PLEASANT — A local author will be holding a book signing at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center later this month for her new novel “Just a Breath Away.”

Carlene Thompson, native West Virginian and Point Pleasant resident, will be at the river museum on Saturday, June 22 from 1-3 p.m. for a book signing of her newest mystery novel. The river museum’s temporary location is 221 Main Street in Point Pleasant.

Martha Fout of the river museum shared copies of “Just a Breath Away” are beginning to sell and individuals have been calling in to reserve novels for purchase. Fout recently ordered a new supply of the novel.

According to a synopsis of “Just a Breath Away” on Google Books, the protagonist Kelsey March, interior designer, has her world shattered when a stalker murders her beautiful model sister while they are strolling together one balmy evening in Louisville, Ky. But there’s far more to this murder than first appears and it may have something to do with a young boy who walked away from an accident that killed his abusive mother some twenty years ago.

Fout shared since the river museum has opened, they have been selling Thompson’s novels and she has held book signing at the establishment multiple times. Ruth Fout of the river museum added Thompson has quite a following of people who enjoy her suspenseful thrillers and many locals enjoy the stories as they reference Point Pleasant. The most books of Thompson’s the river museum have sold in a day has been 78.

Thompson was born in Parkersburg and has written many mystery novels including “Last Whisper,” “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” and “Black for Remembrance” which was her first novel released in 1991. She attended college at Marshall University and earned her Ph.D. in English from Ohio State University. She taught at the University of Rio Grande in Ohio from 1983-89 before leaving to focus on her writing full-time. Besides writing, she spends her time caring for the many dogs and cats she’s adopted with her husband Keith at their farm in Point Pleasant.

Individuals can pick up a copy of Thompson’s book at the river museum or can reserve a copy by calling the river museum at at 304-674-0144.

Some information from Google Books was used in this article.

Carlene Thompson will be at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center on Saturday, June 22 from 1-3 p.m. for a book signing of her new novel “Just a Breath Away.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Thompson.jpg Carlene Thompson will be at the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center on Saturday, June 22 from 1-3 p.m. for a book signing of her new novel “Just a Breath Away.” Courtesy

Thompson to share latest novel

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.