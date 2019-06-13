Senior Citizens Art Show winners announced

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The artwork of local seniors was recently showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 37th annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest that was held at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande, Ohio.

This year, a total of 135 art pieces were entered in the Contest with 42 essays/poems. Special Awards were presented: “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the Amateur Category went to Carl Murdock of Lawrence County for his photograph, “Amish Maiden”; “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the Professional Category went to Pat Thompson of Adams County for her pencil, “Clinton”; the “Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award” went to Elaine Morris of Highland County for her pastel, “Carefree”; People’s Choice Award went to Judith Clay of Lawrence County for her counted cross stitch, “Winter Sunrise”; Best Overall Essay went to Anita Gail Belville of Gallia County for “A Passionate Tragedy”; and Best Overall Poem went to David Brown of Gallia County for “The Night Before Christmas (Revised)”.

Individuals age 55 or older were eligible to participate in the Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest. Winners announced from counties outside of the AAA7’s ten-county district included:

1st Place Acrylic/Cartoons – “Cat in the Hat Juggling” by Rhonda Gibson (Athens County)

1st Place Essay/Out of District – “Incident in the Jungle” by Polly Lyons (Fairfield County)

1st Place Poem/Out of District – “A Birthday Celebration” by Polly Lyons (Fairfield County)

2nd Place Poem/Out of District – “Robby” by Isle Burris (Mason County, W.Va.)

To learn more about next year’s Art Show, which is typically held in May/June of each year, please call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Information submitted by the AAA7.

Artists and guests who attended from outside the AAA7's 10-county district included, left to right, Isle Burris from Mason County and Polly Lyons from Fairfield County, Ohio. Burris was recognized for her original poem.