Results from Mason, Hartford elections: Two votes separate candidates in race for Mayor of Mason

BEND AREA — Incumbent Hartford Mayor Gordon Spencer will be returning to that post following the municipal election Tuesday, but the story in Mason might not be that clear cut.

While Mason Incumbent Mayor Donna Dennis received 67 votes, her opponent, Heath Engle received 65. According to poll workers, however, two provisional ballots were cast.

A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a person’s eligibility. The question must be answered to determine if the person was eligible to vote, and if the ballot should be counted. That could possibly mean a tie for the mayor’s spot in Mason.

Tallies in the Hartford election included:

Mayor – Gordon Spencer, 57, and Brent Kapp, 20.

Recorder – Cheryl Oldaker, 54.

Council – Dale Gibbs, 49; Carol Spencer, 47; Matthew Greene, 46; Nancy Anderson, 40; and Natalie Greene, 34. These are the apparent council seat winners. Others running and their totals were Lois Dudding, 32; Kenny Hoschar, 25; James Zerkle, 24; Jerry Tucker, 23; and Charles Oldaker, 21.

In Mason, additional election totals were:

Recorder – Harley Stewart, 119.

Council – Sarah Stover, 109; Stephen Ohlinger, 109; Becky Pearson, 106; Sharon Kearns, 104; and Marty Yeager, 96.

All totals of both elections are unofficial until the canvass is completed and results declared.

Officials will take office July 1 and serve for two-year terms.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

