Miller to Mayor’s Night Out stage

POINT PLEASANT — The Mayor’s Night Out concert series returns this week with headliner Cee-Cee Miller.

Miller will be performing a free concert of country, rock, and blues music. All shows begins at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park.

Miller is a well-known performer at area festivals and events, hosting shows in Chillicothe and Columbus, Ohio, Parkersburg, Charleston, Huntington and other surrounding cities.

For over a decade, the Mayor’s Night Out concert series has brought free concerts to Riverfront Park. Following Miller’s performance, the following summer shows have been booked:

On June 21, Next Level will be performing rock/dance hits from the 70’s to now. Then, on June 28, Brittany Franklin will be performing a variety of tunes.

July 12 sees Cee-Cee Miller returns once again for a night of country, rock, and blue. Devin Henry takes the stage on July 19 offering a variety of country and rock tunes. Then, on July 26, Blue Moves will be performing some oldies such as musical styling of Elton John and the Beatles.

Aug. 2 welcomes local singer/songwriter Paul Doeffinger to the stage performing his original songs and classic hits. Covered by Love will perform Aug. 16, offering a night of gospel tunes. Scotty Randolph will be performing country, blues, and southern rock on Aug. 23, . The last show will be Aug. 30 with Karen Allen and her performance of folk and rock music.

There will be no Friday night concerts on Friday, July 5 or Friday, Aug. 9 due to Liberty Fest in Point Pleasant and the Mason County Fair, respectively.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-9.jpg