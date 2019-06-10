Mason, Hartford elections today

BEND AREA — Two Bend Area towns are holding municipal elections today, with polls being open until 7:30 p.m.

Residents of both Mason and Hartford will be casting their ballots for mayor, recorder and five council members. Voting will take place at each respective town hall.

In Mason, the only contest of the election will be for the seat of mayor. Incumbent Donna Dennis is seeking reelection, with Heath Engle also vying for the position. Engle sought the position in 2017, as well.

The remainder of the ballot is set, with only one running for the recorder’s spot, and five seeking the same number of council seats. Running for recorder is newcomer Harley Stewart. She will replace Christy McDonald, who chose not to seek reelection.

The five council candidates are incumbents Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, and Becky Pearson, as well as Sarah Stover and Stephen Ohlinger. Stover and Ohlinger will replace Emily Henry and Ricky Kearns, who also decided to not seek reelection.

In Hartford, the election will be more competitive, with two mayoral candidates, one candidate for recorder, and 11 seeking the five council positions.

Incumbent Mayor Gordon Spencer will face newcomer Brent Kapp for the mayor’s seat. Incumbent Recorder Cheryl Oldaker is the lone candidate for that office.

Vying for council are incumbents Kenny Hoschar, James Zerkle, Carol Spencer and Nancy Anderson, along with Lois Dudding, Jerry Tucker, Dale Gibbs, Charlie Oldaker, Kenny Greene, Matt Greene, and Natalie Greene.

Winners will take office July 1 and serve for two-year terms.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-8.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.