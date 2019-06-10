Phil Dirt & The Dozers to perform at Meigs Fair

ROCKSPRINGS — Fan favorite Phil Dirt and The Dozers will be the main entertainment at the 2019 Meigs County Fair.

The band will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Grandstand. The performance is included in the $8 general admission to the fair and is being sponsored by Gene and Sheila Whaley.

Phil Dirt and the Dozers are described as America’s most popular nostalgia Rock n’ Roll show.

According to their website, Phil Dirt and the Dozers will transport you to another time and place — the classic Rock ‘n Roll of America’s golden years. The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles and many more to perfection.

The Phil Dirt & The Dozers’ show is performed absolutely live with a sophisticated yet lighthearted approach that creates an atmosphere all age ranges will enjoy.

As the old saying goes, success speaks for itself. In the world of musical entertainment, the name Phil Dirt & The Dozers is synonymous with success.

Time after time Phil Dirt & The Dozers have proven themselves at countless events including many Performing Arts Centers coast to coast, as well as fairs, festivals, corporate shows, theaters, casinos, speedways, car shows and conventions.

Phil Dirt & The Dozers is one the nation’s No. 1 requested vintage rock and roll show providing fun, memories and absolute professionalism.

The Dozers have been mesmerizing and winning the hearts of thousands of clients and fans ranging from private events at Bellaire Country Club in Beverly Hills to packed crowds at Lincoln Center in New York City, from the sunny beaches of Hawaii to the State Fairs of America, and from the Caribbean to Canada. The Dozers have always made fun their top priority, and this has meant decades of repeat bookings, sold-out shows, and happy customers and fans.

The 2019 Meigs County Fair will take place Aug. 12-17 at the Fairgrounds in Rocksprings. The 2019 Fair theme is “Celebrating 200 Years of Meigs County with Carnival Lights & Country Nights”

Phil Dirt & The Dozers https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.11-Fair.jpg Phil Dirt & The Dozers