Bidwell teen dies in ATV fatality

OAK HILL — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single ATV injury crash Saturday night that occurred on Franklin Valley Road near Oak Hill which resulted in the death of a Bidwell teenager.

The crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. and involved two occupants. The operator was a teenage male with passenger female Karlee Didelotte, 18, of Bidwell onboard.

The pair reportedly traveled southbound on Franklin Valley Road when the 2008 Honda ATV went off the right side of the roadway, up an embankment, overturned and threw both occupants off before continuing across the left side of the roadway and coming to a final stop. Members of the Madison-Jefferson Fire Department, Oak Hill Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson County Emergency Medical Services were all on scene. The driver and Didelotte were taken into medical care with Didelotte being flown from the scene for incapacitating injuries by helicopter via Med-Flight to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. The driver was transported by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Hospital in Jackson for precautionary reasons. Didelotte later succumbed to her injuries.

The roadway was closed to traffic for about an hour while the scene was being processed. The crash remains under investigation at the time of reporting.

