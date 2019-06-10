Something is cooking on Main Street

Something was definitely cooking on Main Street Saturday when the annual Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass rode into downtown Point Pleasant. Despite some rain, lines were long for the food, cyclists from Mason County and beyond made the trek to challenge their skills and the skies cleared for the evening bluegrass concert held at Riverfront Park. Pictured is one of the event organizers, Gabe Roush, welcoming the group of cyclists which signed up for the most challenging route. Also pictured, local bluegrass musicians performing at Gunn Park prior to the evening concert.

