Annual flag retirement ceremony set for Friday

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — What has become an annual, patriotic tradition, will return this Friday on Flag Day.

A flag retirement ceremony takes place at 6:14 p.m., on June 14, at Fort Randolph at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant. Once again, the ceremony will be performed by the Sons of the American Revolution assisted by Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution. The public is invited to attend this solemn ceremony.

Fruth Pharmacy has partnered again this year with the SAR, offering a 10 percent discount on a purchase of a new flag upon presenting a flag in need of retirement. Soiled or tattered flags may also be placed in collection containers at the Mason County public libraries or the Mason County Courthouse at any time.

The actual process of flag retirement consists of folding the flag in the proper manner, and respectfully placing it onto a fire where it is consumed, often with a bugle playing. In previous years, hundreds of flags have been retired during just one ceremony at Fort Randolph.

In addition to providing a respectful and patriotic end to Old Glory, the ceremony helps educate the public on the process of disposing a flag according to federal code.

Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the SAR, previously told the Register, it is necessary to retire the flag properly out of respect for those who died to preserve it.

“Part of our mission in the Sons of the American Revolution is to education and to inspire patriotism. We do both through this event,” said Cromley.

The event is free and open to the public.

Lynne Fruth, president Fruth Pharmacy pictured alongside Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the SAR. Fruth Pharmacy and the SAR have partnered once again for the annual flag retirement ceremony at Fort Randolph. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.11-Fruth.jpg Lynne Fruth, president Fruth Pharmacy pictured alongside Ed Cromley, president of the Point Pleasant Chapter of the SAR. Fruth Pharmacy and the SAR have partnered once again for the annual flag retirement ceremony at Fort Randolph. Courtesy