Mason talks water extension project

MASON — A water extension project in the unincorporated area of Clifton was discussed at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Mayor Donna Dennis said all things are a go for the project. She added a pre-construction meeting was recently held, and contractors have up to 10 days beyond July 10 to begin work. Necessary permits have already been received.

Council members found out when the bids came in that the project is going to exceed the funding amount the town had from a previous water project by an estimated $8,000 to $10,000. The council voted to take up to $20,000 from the water tank fund to complete the project.

Members also voted to spend $15,000 to have a storm drain culvert repaired on Fourth Street. The culvert has broken tile attached that is washing an area out underneath the road. As a result, there is a sink hole.

It was noted the culvert must be repaired prior to the anticipated repaving of that street. The company cannot begin work on the culvert until August, however.

Up to $4,000 was allotted by the council to have a large tree removed at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. The tree fell during a recent storm. It was noted any company or individual removing the tree at a cost must be licensed.

In other action, the council:

Discussed future sidewalk improvements;

Heard from resident Travis O’Bryan regarding police issues;

Approved a budget revision;

Discussed business license, B&O, and vendor ordinances;

Approved up to $5,000 for the July 4 celebration, and $5,000 for the Oct. 12 Harvest Fest;

Agreed to provide the labor to install a culvert near Ashley Smith’s property, with the homeowner supplying materials; and,

Discussed the need for a camper permit for those staying in the travel trailers for visits.

The next meeting will be held June 20 at 1 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

