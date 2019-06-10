Martin to headline ‘Hot Summer Nights’

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony welcomes Todd Martin to the Hot Summer Nights’ stage this Thursday, June 13.

Martin has been busy playing with his band called Mothman since its inception in 1990, playing all types of music from Maine to Mississippi and recording when possible. The band has performed well over 1,000 shows now in all types of settings. The typical setlist these days includes familiar cover songs from classic rock and country era, plus some blues.

Thursday night, the gates at the outdoor pavilion on the grounds at the French Art Colony will open at 6 p.m. The music begins at 6:30 p.m. with food available for purchase from 6-7:30 p.m., along with a cash bar. Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit.

For a full schedule of music performances in the pavilion, each Thursday evening through September call the French Art Colony, at 740-446-3834 or visit frenchartcolony.org. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with State tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Information submitted by the French Art Colony.

Todd Martin, pictured, has been busy playing with his band called Mothman since its inception in 1990, playing all types of music from Maine to Mississippi and recording when possible. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_6.11-Todd-Martin.jpg Todd Martin, pictured, has been busy playing with his band called Mothman since its inception in 1990, playing all types of music from Maine to Mississippi and recording when possible. FAC | Courtesy